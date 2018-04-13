Kendra Wilkinson ‘Trying Not to Be Angry’ After Hank Baskett Split

Just as she said in her announcement last week, Kendra Wilkinson is doing everything she can to stay positive during her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

A source close to the 32-year-old former Playboy playmate told PEOPLE that she’s keeping her spirits up amid the tough circumstances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is some bitterness, but she’s trying not to be angry,” the insider told the magazine. “Kendra is heartbroken. She still can’t believe everything fell apart in her marriage, but she knows she did what she could.”

“She’s trying really hard to be strong for her kids,” the source added. “Her family is making her happy right now, as well as her close friends. She’s had some great lighthearted moments recently and that’s been so helpful.”

Perhaps one of those moments came in the form of her gathering earlier this week when she spent time with the Jersey Shore crew and Tori Spelling.

“So thankful for friends right now,” Wilkinson wrote on an Instagram post on Tuesday, which included a series of pictures and videos of her day out. “Laughter is the best medicine and yesterday i overdosed. [Laugh out loud]. Getting back to being Kdub again [and] feels good.”

She spent the day clinking wine glasses with the cast of Jersey Shore, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese, before hanging out with fellow reality star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Spelling. The two later attended the Millennial Mamas’ Mom’s Night Out event in Calabasas, joined by Wilkinson’s BFF and co-star Jessica Hall, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering’s wife Erin Ziering, 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, and American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell, E! News reports.

On Friday, April 6, Wilkinson confirmed that after nearly nine years of marriage, she and Baskett had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009. The couple share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett, a former football player, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.