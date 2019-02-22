Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett Finalize Divorce With Split Custody of Children

Thursday marked the end of an era when a judge signed off on Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s divorce papers, officially making them single again.

The Blast reports that the former couple have agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children — son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4 — according to court documents.

The settlement comes nearly three months after a judge rejected their initial divorce settlement. TMZ reported at the time that Wilkinson, 33, and Baskett, 36, failed to fill out the papers correctly, which included entering the wrong jurisdiction date and forgetting to complete an entire section of the papers.

After a judge finally signed off on papers this week, Wilkinson is reportedly ready to move on once and for all. “It’s still surreal. She’s been waiting to put this all behind her,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She was of course heartbroken when her marriage fell apart, but soon realized this is what’s best for everyone,” the source continued. “She’s focusing on herself, her health and most importantly her children. She’s looking forward to what the future holds.”

Basskett filed for divorce from Baskett in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. Basskett responded with his own filing the very same day, mirroring her documents. Both the former NFL player and The Girls Next Door star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018. They both also requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Baskett at the time.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she continued.

In October, when they first submitted their settlement, she tweeted, “Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

The model revealed on Instagram recently that her “depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good.”

She continued, “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know….”