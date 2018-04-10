Kendra Wilkinson Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is getting out and about despite the looming conversation about her failed marriage to Hank Baskett III.

The Kendra On Top personality was spotted at the red carpet premiere for Netflix‘s Lost in Space reboot on Monday night with a very special date: her 8-year-old son, Hank Baskett IV.

Wilkinson took to her Instagram story to reveal she was stepping out with her son, who she described as “my date.”

The mother-and-son then were captured by paparazzi on the red carpet for the Netflix show’s premiere, which was held in Los Angeles.

The Blast reports that the duo was all smiles on the red carpet as they hugged and posed for photos.

She shared one of the paparazzi snaps to her Instagram story, captioning it “me n my boo.”

The Girls Next Door alum then shared video from inside the theater, that showed her son’s excitement for the experience.

“I think we have pretty good seats,” Wilkinson said.

“It looks 3D,” Hank IV says while looking on.

Aside from the Lost in Space premiere, Baskett has been dedicating most of her time to her kids.

She spent the Saturday following her divorce filing enjoying time with both of her children.

In a series of uploads to her Instagram story on Saturday, the Kendra On Top personality revealed several candid moments with her family.

The first photo showed Wilkinson posing with her 3-year-old daughter Alijah Mary Baskett. The pair was bundled up eating some microwavable Ramen noodles.

The Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition alum shared a duck-face selfie with her daughter, as well as a Boomerang video of Alijah slurping the noodles.

Wilkinson captioned the selfie “Lunch with my BFF.”

The two were apparently at a hockey rink cheering on Wilkinson’s Hank IV. He can be seen skating around the rink in a video as he participates in a tryout.

“My baby is trying out for a Vegas tournament,” Wilkinson wrote.

It is unclear if the children’s father, Wilkinson’s estranged husband Hank Baskett III, was at the hockey tryout.

Wilkinson officially filed for divorce from Baskett on Friday and spent that day with the kids, as well.

These posts came after Wilkinson’s emotional note about the end of her marriage, which she posted alongside a selfie with her estranged husband.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Wilkinson wrote. “I will forever love Hank and be open, but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Wilkinson concluded by noting that she and her ex have no hard feelings against one another and that they still plan to be around each other as they parent their children.

“[You] will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate,” she wrote. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”