Kendra Wilkinson Formally Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

It’s officially over between Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett.

Hours after revealing to her Instagram followers on Friday that it was her last day as Baskett’s wife, the former Girl Next Door star officially has filed for divorce.

Entertainment Tonight reports Wilkinson cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the date of their separation as Jan. 1, 2018.

A source told ET that Wilkinson is “grief stricken,” but she “knows this is the best for her and Hank and their children.”

“Both of them did everything they could to make this work,” the source added, saying the pair are remain on good terms. “They are absolutely still speaking. This is good-natured. They will always be there for each other.”

The former playboy model shared her feelings with fans on Instagram Friday.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

The couple wed in 2009 at her former home, the Playboy Mansion. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter.

They share two children together, son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Per the divorce filing, Wilkinson is asking that she and Baskett share joint legal and physical custody of the children and that her name be legally restored to Wilkinson. She is also asking for spousal support and the division of property to be determined at a later date.