Kendra Wilkinson Denies Chad Johnson Dating Rumor With NSFW Statement

Kendra Wilkinson is opening up about her love life — or lack thereof— following Chad Johnson dating rumors.

The Kendra on Top star shut down speculation that she was dating the Bachelorette alum in the caption of her latest Instagram photo Thursday alongside best friend Jessica Hall.

Along with some photos of herself and her friend, the reality television star wrote that she “filled her in about these recent annoying rumors and how my vagina is still very closed.”

Her comment comes after Wilkinson and Johnson made headlines when they were spotted holding hands and getting cozy while on a date at Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles on Monday.

A source later spoke to press, revealing that Wilkinson and Johnson had known each other for some time and were hanging out casually.

“Kendra and Chad have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that Wilkinson “is in a very healthy state” and “really isn’t looking to get into anything too serious right now.”

They added: “She’s still partially recovering from her former situation with Hank.”

Johnson also spoke out on the subject earlier Thursday, though his comments were far more vague, refusing to neither confirm or deny the relationship.

“She’s cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What’s up Kendra?’ And we held hands,” he added. “Boom.”

As for why he wouldn’t comment on his relationship status, Johnson said, “I don’t know. I just… not right now.”

His vagueness could also have to do with the fact the reality television personality is currently appearing in the latest season of Ex on the Beach.

Wilkinson previously opened up about considering going back into the dating scene after her April 2018 separation from husband Hank Baskett.

“Honestly, I actually have a lot of text messages,” she said the outlet in December. “Guys are hitting me up, but I want nothing to do with it. I like to Netflix and chill with my wine.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce back in April, though their divorce settlement has not been settled in court following a series of errors.

“Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah,” Wilkinson wrote in an Instagram photo in the beginning of January. “This year I’ll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends!”