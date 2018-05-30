Is Kendall Jenner Dating NBA Player Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner appears to have a new man in her life, after being spotted with NBA player Ben Simmons earlier this week.

Page Six reports that the 22-year-old model and the Philadelphia 76ers player, also 22, were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this week. Last week they were seen with a group of friends at the New York City hotspot Vandal.

TMZ reports that Simmons and a woman identified as Jenner grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday, as well.

Neither Jenner or Simmons have commented about their presumed relationship.

This wouldn’t be Jenner’s first time dating an NBA player. Prior to Australian native Simmons, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dated Blake Griffin for several months.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Jenner and Griffin’s romance slowed down after the 29-year-old was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance.”

In April, the two were seen avoiding each other while attending a Coachella Music Festival party.

Before Griffin, Jenner was linked to rapper A$AP Rocky romantically.

Simmons has an interesting dating history himself, last being rumored to be dating singer Tinashe after some flirty exchanges with her on social media. The two were believed to be going strong until as recently as the Coachella Music Festival.

After news of Jenner’s romance with Simmons broke Tuesday night, Tinashe’s younger brother Kudzai accused the athlete of cheating on his sister with the model.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” wrote Kudzai on Twitter in response to Page Six‘s report that the duo are now dating.

Responding to Tinashe’s fans, Kudzai also claimed that Simmons — who has since deleted all photos of him and the Tinashe from Instagram — and the singer only split on Sunday.

“Sorry for blowing up y’all twitter everyone,” Kudzai tweeted. “It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bulls—.”

In response to a fan who said Simmons is “just a man,” he wrote, “I’m 19, no f—ing excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant.”

Tinashe hasn’t commented on the cheating rumors, but her other brother Thulani also retweeted Kudzai’s tweet.

“He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” Tinashe told Billboard in late March about her relationship with Simmons. “It was official before it was on [Instagram]; that was just when everyone else found out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy