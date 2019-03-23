Kelly Ripa Reveals Ab-Heavy Snap of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is drooling over her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Instagram again after her recent loving throwback.

This new clip was posted by Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star K.J. Apa and shows the father-of-three flashes his abs as he humorously asks if Apa has seen his phone.

“This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J. Thanks [KJ Apa],” Ripa wrote.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter Lola chimed into on her mom’s PDA, joking that she was appalled by it.

“I just reported this,” Lola wrote.

Ripa replied, “Lola……..shouldn’t you be reading a book or something?”

As she bonds with her daughter through humorous Instagram comments, she has also been discussing her position as a mom preparing her kids for college. She recently weighed in on Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman’s bribery scandals and noted that the tests teenagers have to take can be difficult. She also joked that her kids would have loved for the famous parents to have bribed them into schools, as opposed to all the hard work they had to do.

“Let me tell you something. As a parent who has gone through this process twice so far, test-taking is a nightmare,” Ripa said. “It is so exhausting … for the student, for the parents, for everybody involved. Particularity if you are my kids’ tutor, I would think it would be exhausting for you as well. You look at this and you go, ‘If you have the money to afford a tutor, you already have an advantage.’”

She added, “I’m so glad this scandal broke after my kids went through [the college application process] because I know my daughter would have been like, ‘Hey, can you call that man?’ The whole thing is a shame, and it’s robbing the kids the chance for them to achieve [getting in] on their own.”

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.

