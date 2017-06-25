Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Anniversary Goals With Series of Sexy Snaps

Happy Anniversary Babygirl

Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/vUy0yDxymu — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 25, 2017

Keith Urban took to social media Sunday morning to celebrate his 11th wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole Kidman and from the looks of it, each day is just as exciting as when the pair first starting dating.

Urban, 49, shared images to both his Twitter and Instagram of him and wife, Kidman, 50, smiling for the camera. The two lovebirds started their day off like any solid relationship with hugs and kisses.

“Happy Anniversary Babygirl,” Urban captioned the series of images. “Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!”

Urban has been very open about his marriage to Kidman, crediting her for changing his perspective on life and love.

In an interview with Billboard, Urban says his current single with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter,” is actually inspired by something Kidman said to him early on in their relationship.

“The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody,” Urban said. “It’s really like a vow in so many ways.”

The couple, who married on June 25, 2006, have two children together, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

