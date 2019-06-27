Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Planning Fall Wedding

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are well on their way to walking down the aisle as the couple has made great efforts in their wedding day plans. The couple, who has been engaged since Valentine’s Day this year, is reportedly looking forward to a fall wedding to push their relationship to the next level.

A source opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the couple’s plans, sharing they have “begun planning their wedding” and are “having so much fun” planning the details of their special day.

“They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details,” the source said. “They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting.”

The insider teased one of the big differences for the ceremony will be the American Idol judge’s dress.

“She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn’t seem to be her,” the source added. “This is Katy and Orlando’s day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about.”

They added: “They are so ready to start their new life together. Their plan is to have close friends and family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private.”

The source also added that one unexpected close friend that could make an appearance on the special day is Taylor Swift, whom Perry just recently squashed their feud with an appearance on her “You Need To Calm Down” music video.

“They’ve already talked guest list, and have even talked about including Taylor Swift!” the source claimed while speaking with the publication.

Perry previously opened up about the day Bloom proposed, sharing she had been working all day but they still managed to have some romantic time together on Valentine’s Day.

“So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down!’” Perry joked during an appearance Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!’”

After their dinner, Perry revealed Bloom took her to a helicopter and the special moment made her feel like Kim Kardashian West, the “Never Really Over” singer said at the time.

“I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” Perry said on the show.

“It’s like when Kanye does that for Kim, you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’” she added, remembering the rapper’s huge romantic gestures for the KKW Beauty mogul. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

“Anyways, it’s great. He’s great. I love him very much,” she said.