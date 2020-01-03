Katy Perry Gets Candid About Her Love for Orlando Bloom: ‘We Pull the Poison out of Each Other’

Katy Perry is opening up about her deep connection with fiancé Orlando Bloom in a new cover story for Vogue India. As the pop star has worked through her own spiritual growth and rebirth, she confessed that her relationship with the Lord of the Rings actor has been incredibly healing.

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine…. And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own,” she told the outlet. “He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”

Perry has had serious connections with men in the past, marrying comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, and being linked romantically to John Mayer following their divorce. But her relationship with Bloom is something different than she’s had in the past.

“Love is different from dating. You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone,” she explained. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

The American Idol judge was also candid about her own struggles with mental health, including a deep depression from which she suffered from 2017-18.

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed,” she shared. “In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.”

“We talk about all our different organs but never talk about out brain, which keeps us functioning the most,” she noted, adding that since finding her way back from that dark place, she’s finding value in resilience and her continued best intentions.

“I’ve been in the public eye for 12 years and I’ve made many mistakes. I’m human, and I still want to try,” she explained. “I don’t want to be defeated or become a recluse. I want to live life. And doing that means you might occasionally trip, but it’s not about how you fall — it’s about how you get up.”

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone, Getty