Katie Holmes Says She Would Choose Family Over Jamie Foxx Any Day

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may be going in out in public more and more lately, but a source close the actress says that her family still comes first over Foxx.

“She’s an amazing mom. She’ll choose her family over him any day,” the source told Us Weekly, before adding, “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, the source went on to say of Holmes, “Katie found happiness with Katie first. She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”

They’re starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,”a separate source told the outlet.

“They’d both been in public relationships before. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that,” a source close to Foxx added.

While they have yet to go fully public, the couple is clearly feeling more open lately, as just last month Holmes joined Foxx at his 50th Birthday bash.

According to a source at the party, Holmes was present, wearing a strapped dress and a pearl necklace. They also claimed that during a song that contained the lyrics “I love you,” Foxx looked directly into Holmes’ eyes as he sang along.

Other guests who attend the festive celebration featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire and Garcelle Beauvais, who stared with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show. Rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Ludacris were also reported to be in attendance.

“Jamie definitely was looking and smiling at [Holmes] the majority of the night,” a separate source told reporters. “Even when on stage he would look over and point at her and then smile. She would smile back. They sat together at the table for about 30 minutes together until she left with Leo.”