Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Not Marrying, Despite Tabloid Report

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are not planning to get married in Paris next year, despite a report from the National Enquirer.

On Wednesday, a source told the National Enquirer and Radar Online that the private couple plan to “make it official” after Holmes “convinced” Foxx to “settle down.”

“Paris is the city where they decided to go public with their romance after years of sneaking around,” the source claimed. “Jamie’s been a handful ever since they started secretly dating in 2013 — but Katie’s convinced him to settle down, and they’re ready to make it official.”

The source also claimed Holmes “has waited a long time to marry Jamie” and she “made it clear” she wants to get married during the winter in Paris. The insider even went as far as to suggest that Foxx has become a father figure to Suri, Holmes’ daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“Jamie will adopt Suri when the time is right, but not before they’ve said their vows,” the insider claimed. “They know it won’t go down well with Tom, but it’s what he and Katie want — and also what Suri wants. She barely knows who Tom is!”

However, representatives for Holmes and Foxx told Gossip Cop that the Radar and Enquirer report is not true, and they are not planning a wedding in Paris.

Notably, the report also claimed Foxx and Holmes were planning to live in a $56 million apartment together in New York after tying the knot. The rumor stems from a Star magazine report, which Gossip Cop previously debunked in October.

Foxx and Holmes have been dating since 2015, but have been successful at keeping their relationship out of the public eye. They were seen getting close at a pre-Grammys party in January and Foxx infamously shut down an interview when he was asked about Holmes.

Foxx and Holmes are both in New Orleans, filming two different movies, reports The Daily Mail. One paparazzi photo from Holmes’ film shoot showed her wearing a diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. However, her representative told PEOPLE that Holmes is “not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell.”

Holmes is working on The Secret, an adaptation of Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book about positive thinking.

Meanwhile, Foxx is filming a science-fiction thriller for Netflix that is still untitled. It is the same project Joseph Gordon-Levitt was working on when he was injured while riding a bicycle on Oct. 31.

