Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Husband’s Death

Kathie Lee Gifford honored her late husband on the 10-year anniversary of his death in a touching Instagram tribute. The famed reporter was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015.

After sharing that the day was all about rejoicing and celebrating her longtime friend Hoda Kotb’s birthday, she spoke lovingly about her beloved Frank. “The second thing that I rejoice about, is that my precious husband, Frank, went home to Jesus 10 years ago today and he has been at peace and filled with joy and glory since that very day,” she wrote in part.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I find comfort in that. So, I’m rejoicing in the Lord and how He cares for His loved ones, for His children,” she added. She shared a throwback black and white photo of she and Frank smiling at an event.

Frank died at the age of 71. Kathie spoke about the ups and downs of their marriage in 2024, revealing they were able to overcome infidelity on Frank’s part in the earlier years of their marriage.

In her book I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste, she detailed how forgiveness and relying on their shared Christian faith kept them together.

“My faith was definitely tested the most during the whole year dealing with Frank’s infidelity because I thought that I had finally found my soulmate,” she said during an interview on TODAY, per PEOPLE.

The former New York Giants athlete’s extramarital affair happened in 1997 with former flight attendant Suzen Johnson. It was exposed by a tabloid magazine. “I could have let the seed germinate but I don’t want to be that person, that bitter, angry, unhappy, miserable human being ’cause you know what you end up doing? You end up making everybody around you every bit as miserable,” she added. “I have always felt from my earliest youth that I had the choice every day of my life to be a blessing or a burden and I want to be a blessing.”