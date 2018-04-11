Kardashians Rally Around Khloe, ‘Heartbroken’ Over Tristan Thompson Scandal

The Kardashian and Jenner family is reportedly distraught over the recent reports about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe, despite their social media silence.

The famous family has yet to address reports that Thompson was spotted gallivanting around New York City with another woman woman on Saturday night. The NBA star was at a club in Manhattan with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and multiple witnesses saw him getting up close and personal with another girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night,” said the anonymous woman who provided a video of Thompson’s infidelity to The Daily Mail. Another video later showed Thompson and the woman returning to his hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning. She left alone that night carrying a large bag.

Thompson has yet to address the scandal, despite fans flooding his Instagram comments with admonitions and snake emojis. Kardashian was last active on social media a few hours before the story broke, posting a few Snapchats of herself awaiting labor.

“Bored [as f—],” she wrote in one of the selfies.

Kardashian’s sisters have made a few posts online, though none have directly addressed the news. However, sources close to the family told PEOPLE that they are all doing their best to comfort Khloe.

“They are heartbroken for Khloé. They didn’t realize how deceptive Tristan could really be,” the insider said. “First Lamar cheated on her and now Tristan. She’s been through so much.”

Still, while the KarJenner clan may be devastated, they are reportedly unsurprised. The source said that this story “has been a long time coming.”

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” they told PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

The insider could not confirm whether Khloe Kardshian knew about all of her boyfriend’s indiscretions, claiming that she is doing her best to focus “on the positives.”

“As far as she knew, there were no negatives,” they said. “Once she made the decision to commit, she was all in and trusting.”

Thompson reportedly cheated on his last girlfriend, Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant as well. He began seeing Kardashian just four months before Craig gave birth to their son. The insider said that Kardashian was willing to ignore all of this because she “was beyond head over heels” for the NBA star.

“He was her everything. They had a life together. She honestly thought he treated her like gold, like a queen,” the source said. “[He] gave her everything, doted on her, told her how beautiful she was. To her, life was perfect. And it all just came crashing down.”