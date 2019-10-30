Kanye West’s ‘500 Years’ Marriage Comment About Kim Kardashian Has Twitter Weighing In

Kanye West’s latest quote about marriage to Kim Kardashian is the most relatable thing he has said in a while, judging by Twitter’s reaction. The rapper is known for his enigmatic one-liners and his exorbitant wealth, but at the end of the day, some things don’t change. In a new interview with James Corden, West said he feels like he has been married to Kardashian for “500 years.”

West was on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night. As always, he took things to an extreme, trading Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment for “Airpool Karaoke.” The two sat together on an airplane, talking and singing in promotion of West’s new album, Jesus Is King.

Along the way, West revealed some of his insights on marriage. These were less lofty than his feelings on spirituality, race or the nature of life itself. Instead, he simply said what many married people say — that it is a long, difficult process of cooperation, but it is worth every minute.

West said that he has had “a beautiful five of marriage,” adding: “but, you know, marriage years are different than human [years]. Like, you know dog years? What is it, seven years? Every marriage year is like a hundred years. It’s like, 500 years of marriage.”

As this quote circulated on Twitter, users remarked that it was one of West’s most relatable remarks in years. He got plenty of eye-rolling emojis, but a few laughing ones as well. Eventually, of course, West returned to implying that he had broken new ground with his marriage to Kardashian.

“People thought it would be uncool to be married, and then I got married and people thought ‘oh that looks cool,’” he said.

It’s called “being married” 🙄 — Bob Maxx (@Bobmaxx) October 29, 2019

“No one ever thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian. Everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim,” Corden argued.

“Well, not Kris Humphries!” West shot back.

At the end of the day, however, West left no doubt that he cherishes his marriage and his family life.

.@kanyewest on marriage: “It is the greatest bond. It’s a God bond to be able to have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone that can call on you & call you out. Equally yoked. Someone to complain to & someone to grow w/ as we grow & raise our children.” — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 29, 2019

“It’s more than cool, more than cool as hell or something, It’s heavenly, it’s great, it’s magnificent,” he said.

West spoke about his children as well, including their youngest, Psalm, who is just five months old. He also suggested that they might have more kids on the way, saying he was hoping “for a seventh” child eventually. This stood in direct contrast to Kardashian’s previous claim that they were done.

West’s new album, Jesus Is King, debuted last week. The Late Late Show with James Corden airs on week nights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.