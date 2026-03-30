Kandi Burruss’ 6-Figure Divorce Settlement Amount Revealed

Previous reports about Kandi Burruss’ divorce settlement with Todd Tucker have turned out to be false. Weeks after it was reported The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Tucker finalized the details of their divorce, the settlement has been made public.

TMZ reports the multi hyphenate will not be paying her ex any child or spousal support. However, she will be coughing up a hefty 6-figure lump sum as part of their divorce settlement, which she explained in an interview with The Breakfast Club is part of them splitting shared property assets.

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Burruss and Tucker wed in 2014 and she filed for divorce last November, noting they’d been separated since July of last year. They share two minor children.

Per the deal, neither party will be paid child support or spousal support. They agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids, son Ace, born in 2016, and daughter Blaze, born in 2019. Burruss will keep the children’s passports, but Tucker can request them from her ahead of any international travel.

Burruss 2022 Bentley SUV, Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne SUV and a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro. Tucker was awarded with a 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, 2020 Porsche 911, 2023 Range Rover, 1973 Ford Bronco, 1963 Lincoln, and a Ford Transit Van. The exes agreed to sell a food truck they own. The real estate divided up between them were redacted in the paperwork, and Tucker agreed to vacate Burruss’ guest home within 15 days of the parenting deal being signed.

Burruss will pay Tucker a lump sum of $426K. They will split their credit card reward points. Tucker paid Burruss $38K to satisfy the balance owed on their 2025-2026 Atlanta Hawks season tickets. Burruss will keep those season tickets.

They initially fought over custody of the children, with Tucker claiming he wanted sole physical custody because of Burruss’ grueling work and travel schedule. Initially, it was reported that Burruss would pay Tucker $2 million, give him their restaurant businesses, and pay child support, which turned out to be false.