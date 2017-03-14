Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Cozy up for ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Kaley Cuoco is a noted Bachelor superfan, and the actress wasn’t about to miss Monday night’s season finale!

Cuoco had boyfriend Karl Cook on hand to watch the ABC dating show with her, and the duo made sure to document their night on Cuoco’s Instagram story, Entertainment Tonight shares.

The Big Bang Theory star kicked things off by cooking for herself and Cook, although he didn’t seem too impressed with her efforts.

“I know you hate that I cooked and you didn’t, but tell me how are my Brussel sprouts?” Cuoco asks in a video.

“Very sprouty,” Cook responded with a laugh. “That’s amazing honey, they’re amazing!”

She also asked her man for his thoughts on Monday’s episode of the ABC show.

“Who do you think is going to win The Bachelor tonight?” Cuoco inquired.

“I have no opinion on this on this cause,” Cook answered.

“Yes, you do, you were just talking about it for 20 minutes. I just heard everything you said,” the actress insisted.

“Ok, I think Vanessa’s going to win,” Cook conceded.

As it turns out, he was right, as Vanessa Grimaldi accepted Nick Viall’s proposal, and Cuoco and Cook shared a kiss to celebrate the romantic evening.

