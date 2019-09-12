Kaitlynn Carter Wears ‘M’ Ring on Engagement Finger Amid Outing With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have been seemingly inseparable since the two were seen kissing on vacation in Italy last month, and a new accessory of Carter’s seems to hint that the two are getting serious.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10. Cyrus and Carter were photographed together in New York City, with The Hills: New Beginnings star photographed wearing a gold ring engraved with the letter “M” on her ring finger.

The pair were spotted leaving their hotel in Manhattan, with Cyrus in a black tank top, black pants, a black jacket, black heels and large sunglasses with orange lenses and Carter also wearing all black, choosing a skirt, T-shirt, tailored jacket and strappy sandals.

According to Cosmopolitan, Carter was also photographed wearing a ring that said “GF” on it during the duo’s trip to New York City, so while her chosen finger for her “M” ring likely doesn’t mean an engagement, the choice to wear an initial ring at all couple with the “GF” ring is a pretty good indicator that things may be getting serious.

Neither woman has publicly addressed their relationship, and Cyrus shared a solo photo of herself from Tuesday night’s outing writing, “NYC NIGHT OUT.” The singer was in the Big Apple to attend Tom Ford’s show during New York Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 11, 2019 at 7:12pm PDT

A source told Us Weekly that Cyrus and Carter have “really fallen” for each other during their time together.

“Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn and is really comfortable around her,” they said, adding that the “Slide Away” singer loves Carter’s “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality.”

According to another source who spoke to In Touch, the pair’s relationship isn’t just for show and the women have real feelings for each other.

“Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship isn’t just for show,” the insider alleged. “They’re genuinely in love. Miley is so happy.”

A third source revealed to PEOPLE that the pair is now living together.

“They live together and are very happy,” a Cyrus source said. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

The photographs of Cyrus and Carter in Italy were published the same day it was reported that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth were splitting after less than one year of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce on Aug. 21, less than one month after Carter and ex Brody Jenner announced their separation.

