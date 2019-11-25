Justin Timberlake’s Video With Jessica Biel’s NSFW Remark Has Fans Sounding off Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake fans are sounding off on a video he shared of wife Jessica Biel in September, more than two months before he was spotted holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. In the clip, Timberlake pans the camera across a stunning foggy mountain landscape. Light snow falls as Timberlake shows off a stream gushing down a mountain into a picturesque scene.

“What do you think?” he asks Biel in the video, who responds, “F—ing spectacular.”

“Best life!” Timberlake says as he flips the camera around to face him.

“What she said!” he captioned the clip, which many have been commenting on in light of the recent reports about Timberlake and Wainwright.

“Don’t Believe everything that you read,” one Instagram user wrote, seemingly implying that the rumors surrounding Timberlake and Wainwright are bogus.

Others called Biel Timberlake’s “queen,” while someone else wrote that they were the “best couple and family.”

Timberlake made headlines over the weekend when he was spotted getting cozy with Wainwright in New Orleans. The two were photographed by paparazzi on the set of their new movie, Palmer, and were later spotted holding hands at a bar in photos published by The Sun. Sitting alongside the 30-year-old starlet on the balcony of The Absinthe House, Timberlake, 38, can be seen holding her hands under a table, with another snapshot showing Wainwright’s hand on his leg.

Timberlake, who has been married to Biel for seven years and dated her for nearly a decade before that, was also spotted not wearing his wedding ring — although many are assuming that was for his role in Palmer.

The Sun went on to report that Timberlake and Wainwright were “chatting and drinking” at the bar around midnight, with the pair smiling and laughing together. Video published by the outlet showed Timberlake placing his arm around the actress’ waist with an eyewitness sharing that he had been drinking heavily, and leaned on a wall for support.

Neither Timberlake nor Biel have commented publicly on the controversy thus far, though a representative for Wainwright told Entertainment Tonight that “there is no validity to the speculation” surrounding her and Timberlake. The rep also provided a slightly longer statement to PEOPLE ensuring that the two were spotted together simply because they are co-workers.

“There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together,” the rep said.

Timberlake and his co-star are in the cast of Palmer, an upcoming film following a former football star (Timberlake) who heads back to his hometown after serving time in prison. He becomes friends with a young boy upon his return home. The cast also includes Ryder Allen, Jesse C. Boyd, J.D. Evermore and Lance E. Nichols. Filming for the movie reportedly started this month and is expected to wrap in December.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 in Italy and share 4-year-old son Silas.