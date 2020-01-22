Justin Timberlake Spotted out With Jessica Biel Holding Son After Hand-Holding Scandal With Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted out with their son this week, after Timberlake’s curious scandal with Alisha Wainwright. The actor has been laying low and focusing on work since he was spotted holding hands with Wainwright in November, but now fans can see that he and Biel are still happy as can be.

Timberlake, Biel and their son Silas were bundled up against the cold on Tuesday when they were spotted in New York City. In photos published by The Daily Mail, Biel pushed an empty stroller as Timberlake held their 4-year-old in his arms. They appeared to spot the photographers, but went on about their day as if nothing was wrong.

Timberlake wore a bright blue coat for the outing, which fell nearly to his knees, obscuring his black slacks. He had a warm hat folded up over his ears, and held gloves without putting them on. His son wore a puffy jacket with a beany on tight, and the two were apparently wearing matching basketball sneakers.

Biel was even more low key in a black ski jacket, black hat and black round sunglasses. She carried a purse and a tote back, looking perfectly prepared for a day in the city with a toddler on hand.

This should further reassure fans who worried about Biel and Timberlake’s marriage in recent months after the odd scandal in New Orleans. Back in November, Timberlake arrived there to shoot Palmer, a new drama where he co-stars with actress Alisha Wainwright. After the first week of shooting, they went out to a bar with the cast and crew, and they partied on a private balcony over the city.

In candid photos and taken by photographers, Timberlake could be seen nestled into a seat with several empty cocktail glasses in front of him. Wainwright sat next to him for a while, at one point grasping his hand and touching his knee. Timberlake put his arm around Wainwright as well.

However, videos of the same moment were taken by fans, showing that Wainwright and other actresses were trying playfully to drag Timberlake to his feet. Some questioned whether the whole incident was really over the line, or just a manufactured controversy.

Either way, Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel, and to his son for the “strong lapse in judgement,” and for drawing the controversy down on them.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote.