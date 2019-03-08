Justin Timberlake Celebrates Wife Jessica Biel’s Birthday With Tender Post: ‘You Are the Most Wonderful Human I Have Ever Met’

Justin Timberlake showered wife Jessica Biel with love as she celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, March 3, to wish his “partner is this thang called life” a happy birthday, penning a sweet note of adoration showering Biel with love and affection.

“My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” he captioned a gallery of images. “You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz.”

The series of swoon-worthy pictures, including a photo of Biel pecking Timberlake on the cheek, raked in hundreds of thousands of likes within the first few hours of posting, and currently sits at more than 1 million likes from fans gushing over the sweet message.

Among those to take to the comments section to gush about the post was Biel herself, whom Timberlake wed in October of 2012 and whom he shares 3-year-old son Silas with.

“you make everything feel new, baby,” she wrote. “Thank you for always making time for us, and me, amidst this crazy world. You are truly my north.

The post came just a little more than a month after Biel helped Timberlake celebrate his 38th birthday on Jan. 31. For the occasion, Biel penned an equally sweet message to her husband.

“Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines,” she wrote. “But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life.”

“Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you,” she concluded her post.

To celebrate, the couple stepped out in New York City at the time, though their outing had a few hiccups. Before the festivities even began, Timberlake shared a video of Biel sound asleep in the car.