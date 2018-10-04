Justin Theroux Spotted With Possible New Girlfriend Following Jennifer Aniston Split

Is Justin Theroux dating Laurie Harrier? He and the BlacKkKlansman actress were spotted strolling through the streets of Paris together on Monday — and not for the first time.

See the photos from E! News here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two have been seen in France together before — like when they hung out on a yacht at Hotel du-Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in May, prior to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show. Both Theroux and Harrier are brand ambassadors for Vuitton and were joined by fellow brand ambassadors Emma Stone and Sienna Miller.

At the time, a source told E! News that Theroux has just dated “casually.”

“Justin is hanging out and having the time of his life. He’s casually dating, but it’s nothing more,” the source told E! News. “He’s in a great place and very happy. He’s enjoying being social and meeting people from all walks of life. He is excited about doing new things and traveling. He’s looking forward to a great summer of fun and just seeing where it leads.”

The latest sighting with Harrier comes a little over a week after Theroux opened up to The New York Times about his divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

“The good news is that it was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he told the Times. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

He said that their split didn’t leave him totally heartbroken and devastated. “Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he said. “It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

He continued, “It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day-to-day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Aniston gave a similar response to InStyle about the breakup, saying, “With all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

After seven years together and two years of marriage, the couple announced their split in February, claiming to be keeping their friendship in tact, despite ending their romantic relationship. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they said. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”