Justin Bieber Planned Proposal to Hailey Baldwin for Weeks

Justin Bieber‘s proposal to Hailey Baldwin was not a spur-of-the-moment decision for the pop star. In fact, he had reportedly been planning it for weeks.

“Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy. The two can’t stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together. The two have always had a great bond, and it is stronger now than ever.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Bieber, 24, bought Baldwin’s engagement ring before they went to the Bahamas.

“He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know,” the source said, adding that it was a “total surprise” for Baldwin, 21.

“He knew a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to propose,” the source explained. “He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey.”

Bieber and Baldwin reportedly reportedly got engaged on Saturday at a Bahamas resort, just weeks after they resumed their romance. The couple has not confirmed the engagement, but their parents congratulated the couple. Baldwin did like a photo posted by Upscale Hype on Instagram, which might have been her low-key way of confirming the news.

The couple have known each other for years. Baldwin said repeatedly that they met when she was 13, and the two posed for pictures on the Never Say Never premiere red carpet in 2011.

In 2016, Bieber even appeared to hint at what life would be like if he married Baldwin.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?” Bieber told GQ at the time. “If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Then again, Bieber said he did not think it was fair to get married at that time, since he still had a busy touring schedule.

“I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end,” the pop star said at the time. “Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

Bieber has not released a new album since Purpose came out in 2015 and has not toured in a year.

