Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Will Reportedly Wed Next Week

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin could be tying the knot as soon as next week, according to TMZ. The news outlet reports that the ceremony would most likely be in Bieber’s homeland of Canada.

The news comes after the future spouses were spotted visiting the New York City marriage bureau, which issues marriage licenses, on Thursday.

Sources “connected with the couple” reportedly told TMZ that Bieber and Baldwin will get married soon.

They were reportedly heard saying at the marriage bureau that they were traveling out of the country for the wedding. One source told the news outlet that Bieber’s recently purchased massive estate in Ontario could be the destination for the sure-to-be extravagant nuptials.

The couple reportedly initially planned on waiting until next year to marry, but after having a change of heart moved the ceremony up. They will reportedly still have a blowout party next year but don’t want to wait so long to wed.

While at the courthouse Thursday, Bieber was emotional and even crying at one point.

“I can’t wait to marry you, baby,” he reportedly said.

In July, a source told Us Weekly that the two planned for their wedding to be a “private” and “intimate” affair in Canada. Kim Basinger, Bieber’s aunt, even said they have a wedding party in mind.

While Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, appear to have had a whirlwind romance, but the two have known each other for years and were even an on-again, off-again couple before getting engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in July.

“I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but [Baldwin’s cousin] Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild,” Basinger said.

Both Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their engagement in the days after the reports took over the celebrity news cycle. Bieber took to Instagram to share a long message to Baldwin.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” Bieber wrote. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Baldwin shared a touching tweet about the engagement at the time.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” she wrote.