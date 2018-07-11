Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Intimate Moment While Getting Engagement Ring Resized

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are setting their engagement in stone. The two stopped by a New York City jeweler on Tuesday to re-size Baldwin’s engagement ring — and pick up some more bling.

The newly engaged couple waited together at Pristine Jewelers while the ring was being resized, during which time Bieber was photographed from outside giving Baldwin a shoulder massage.

While waiting, the couple reportedly did some window shopping together, while Bieber picked up a white gold ring for his own as well as a white diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe watch, say two of the shop’s employees.

In addition to finalizing the bling for their big day, the couple has also reportedly already been making plans for their “very small wedding.”

“They want something private, intimate,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the nuptials are likely to take place in Bieber’s native Canada. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged on Saturday night during their vacation in the Bahamas. Bieber reportedly popped the question in the middle of a crowded restaurant after his security team asked all the other guests to put their phones away.

Before asking Baldwin the big question, Bieber reportedly first asked her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, for permission to marry his daughter, which he granted. TMZ reports that Bieber found time to ask Stephen Baldwin face-to-face before what was perceived as a rushed proposal, considering the couple had only been reunited for less than a month.

The couple confirmed the news Monday afternoon after the news broke Sunday. In a lengthy Instagram post, Bieber wrote that he “was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast.”

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he captioned a gallery of black-and-white photos of the two of them, going on to “promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

Baldwin also thanked God in her own post acknowledging the proposal. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” she tweeted Monday.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

The two have been spotted going to church together on numerous occasions throughout the years, when they first dated in 2015 and 2016, and again when they rekindled their romance in 2018.