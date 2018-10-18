Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Confirm Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially married.

Weeks after news broke that the couple had reportedly tied the knot after a secret visit to a New York City marriage bureau, the couple reportedly confirmed their marriage to a fan during a romantic date in Los Angeles earlier this week.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who said that she dined next to the newlyweds at Joan’s on Third in Studio City on Tuesday, October 16, told Us Weekly. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

Shortly after the couple rekindled their romance in June – they had previously dated from 2015 to 2016 before breaking up – Bieber dropped to one knee and popped the question to Baldwin while in the Bahamas in July. Two months later, news broke that they had quietly wed at a New York City courthouse.

After the reports began circulating, Baldwin acknowledged the rumors in a since-deleted tweet, in which she wrote, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

While neither of the newlyweds have publicly confirmed the marriage or even commented on it since Baldwin’s tweet, Baldwin’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, seemingly confirmed the news on the red carpet at the Emmys in September.

“They went off and got married,” the actor said. “I don’t know what the deal is!”

The newlyweds are reportedly as eager to begin their life together as they were to tie the knot, with the two spotted house hunting on Wednesday, October 17. They were reportedly eyeing Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills mansion, which was put on the market following the singer’s overdose. The 5,546 square-foot home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, giving the couple plenty of room to expand their family.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Tuesday, Baldwin revealed that she already has babies on the mind.

“I want more (tattoos), but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there,” she said.

The couple, who reportedly wed without signing a prenup, meaning that neither of their assets are protected in the event of a divorce, have been spotted getting cozy with one another in the weeks and months since their engagement. During a visit to the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, on September 30, Bieber even affectionately referred to Baldwin as “my wife.”