Justin Bieber ‘Extremely Focused’ on Marriage to Hailey in Midst of Mental Health Concerns

Justin Bieber is keeping focused on his marriage to Hailey Baldwin after admitting to fans that he was working on his mental health during a tough time.

“Justin is extremely focused on his relationship with Hailey right now and himself,” a source told Us Weekly Tuesday of the pop singer’s relationship with his model bride. “He wants to unconditionally show his love for her and to everyone.”

After the two wed privately in September 2018, Bieber has been “trying to work on his relationship and spend as much time with Hailey as possible,” the insider continued, despite the difficult time he is going through with his own mental health.

Earlier this month, the “Love Yourself” singer opened up on Instagram, writing that he had been “struggling a lot” and “feeling super disconnected and weird.”

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber at the time.

He’s also been busy defending his relationship with Baldwin to critics. Tuesday, after a fan account accused him of faking his relationship with his wife to get back at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, Bieber went off in a lengthy message that he then screenshotted and shared to his Instagram account.

Calling the person “immature” for focusing so heavily on “dissing my wife and I,” Bieber asked rhetorically, “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex?” adding, “Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger, because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way. [You] should be ashamed of yourself really.”

He added of Gomez, whom he dated on and off for years, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals (sic) in love with my wife, and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me, period.”

Adding that this would be the first and final time he would answer something like this, Bieber concluded, “Hailey is my Bride, period. If you don’t like that or support that, that means you don’t support me, and if you don’t support me your (sic) not a fan nor a good person. If you were raised right, your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

Baldwin has also been open about the effect of the trolls on her marriage, telling Cosmopolitan in a recent interview, “They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason. I don’t know if it’s because they want to be able to say, ‘I told you so’ or because they want to be right, I don’t really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody’s relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be.”

“The problem too is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they’re hurt, they feel hurt for them and they’re hurt too, or whatever it is,” she added. “They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Justin Bieber