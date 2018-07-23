Julianne Hough’s Husband Surprises Her With Machu Picchu Getaway

Julianne Hough received her “dream” trip to Machu Picchu from her husband, Brooks Laich, for her 30th birthday.

The Dancing With the Stars champion traveled to Peru with NHL player Laich, whom she wed last summer, in a surprise trip that was payback for when she took Laich to Utah for his 35th birthday in June.

“Talk about best birthday ever,” she said on her Instagram Story. “This is unbelievable.”

“My husband knocked my 30th birthday out of the park… and all the way to Machu Picchu,” she captioned one photo of them snuggled up in matching ponchos and hats on a mountain overlook.

“Coming here has always been a dream of mine and to be able to celebrate a monumental closing of a chapter and beginning of a new one, is truly indescribable!” she gushed.

She continued, explaining how Laich has supported her recently.

“I have been on such a journey the last few years but especially in the last 7 months. Brooks has been there every step of the way supporting me in all of my out of the box, wild ideas and dreams… discovering new parts of me I didn’t even know existed. I couldn’t be happier turning 30 and feeling so much more of what life truly is about. #unfiltered and totally #unknown -Life is absolutely remarkable!” she wrote.

“Thank you Brooks for completely blowing my mind with your thoughtful and adventurous spirit! I love you so much I can’t even handle myself!” she concluded the lengthy post.

Laich was just as sentimental about his wife.

“Words cannot express how much love I have for you babe!” he wrote in a birthday tribute to her on Instagram. “I love your spirit and your soul, and you bring more joy into my life than I could have ever imagined. You are a powerful young woman capable of anything you want in this world, and I can’t wait to see how you continue to grow, evolve, and change the world!”

The married couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary earlier this month, sharing professional photos and videos with their fans.

“We have been married for 1 year and these words are more true than ever,” Hough, 29, wrote on Instagram. “Our wedding was the best weekend of my life, the best weekend of our lives and this has been the BEST YEAR!!! Our wedding was all about LOVE and spreading love with our family and friends! Our wedding was so perfect, but our life together is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced, and we’re still working on making our lives together all about spreading love! I love you [Brooks Laich]!”

Laich also shared a handful of photos from their wedding.

“One year ago today I got to marry my best friend, and the love of my life [Julianne Hough],” Laich, 35, wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an unbelievable first year of marriage, filled with so much growth, adventure, laughter, and love! This photo truly is the single greatest moment of my life so far – I am the luckiest man in the world to be married to you [Julianne Hough]! Thank you for your presence in my life, and sharing your love with me! Cheers to one year, and infinite more my love!”