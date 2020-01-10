Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Has Twitter Immediately Weighing in After Major Sexuality Update

Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich recently took to social media to comment on his hopes for 2020, including exploring his “sexuality” more, and Twitter almost immediately began weighing in. Laich originally made the comments in an Instagram post, saying that in the coming year he “wants to learn more about intimacy and my sexuality.” This comes as rumors swirl that the pair may be headed toward divorce, and Twitter users are just not sure what to make of all of it.

Yeah…I probably wouldn’t take that very well if I were her…😬 — Sher (@dreamingtree82) December 31, 2019

“So he’s gay,” one user wondered, while another commented, “These two talk about their sex life too often…must have some serious issues.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This marriage shouldn’t have happened. Plain weird,” someone else wrote.

Just weird. He can’t just say what he is…like he thinks no one will figure it out. She speaks in haikus so you don’t know what she’s saying! The cause of death of the dogs is some giant secret. (I think they killed them. 🤨) Just a bunch of unnecessary weirdness. @juliannehough — ZEBB (@ZEBB59262686) January 9, 2020

Laich has not elaborated on what learning “more about intimacy and my sexuality” means, but many seem to be wondering if it’s meant to imply that he does not identify as heterosexual.

According to E! Online, a source close to the couple commented on the rumored split, but did not speak to the “sexuality” statement.

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them. They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal,” the insider told the outlet.

“She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship,” the source added.

Notably, the news of Hough and Laich came just days after 36-year-old Laich shared his initial Instagram post about the new year and what he believes it holds for him, before adding the “intimacy and…sexuality” statement in a post on his Instagram Stories thread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Dec 30, 2019 at 10:51am PST

Laich first shared a quote that reads, “It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you are not,” and then added, “As the new year inches closer, I’m doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead. I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.

“So I share these words for anyone else out there on a similar journey ahead of the new year,” he went on to say. “It’s a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity – and a chance to step into an improved version of you.

“You must believe you are, before you can become. Once the belief is set, the path reveals itself. So, much love to all of you taking the time to pour love into yourself, and striving for betterment,” Laich concluded the post. “I’m with you all the way, and wish you all the best!!”

At this time, neither Hough nor Laich appear to have publicly addressed the rumors that they are separated, but Hough has reportedly been spotted not wearing her wedding ring.