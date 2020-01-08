Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Spark Breakup Rumors After 2 Years of Marriage

Are Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich on the rocks after two years of marriage? Fans of the couple are worried after the Dancing With the Stars alum has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram without her wedding ring; meanwhile, the former pro hockey player shared an emotional message about a “new chapter” of life on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of himself, Laich reflected on his goal for 2020: “On New Year’s Eve, I had a friend ask me ‘what’s your adjective for the new year?’ I asked him what he meant, and he said it’s about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020,” he wrote. “His word was ‘mindful’ – he wanted to be more mindful of his time, his friendships, his money, etc. and throughout the year he will remind himself to be ‘mindful’ of all things in his life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:25am PST

“I then immediately fell in love with this question. And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is ‘boundless,’” he continued. “I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc… and though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them.”

In 2020, Laich said he was looking forward to “releasing old identities and stepping into a new chapter in my life,” including wanting to officially retire from pro hockey. “I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!” he admitted.

Diving into this new stage of life, the pro athlete said he has been “reading a lot,” coloring “intricate mandalas,” and even singing in church.

“Probably not the stuff you would envision me doing, and I’m right there with you,” he addressed his followers. “But I love it, and I’m not going to stop – I’m going to embrace it for what it is at this moment. So in 2020, I am ‘boundless’ and on a new journey.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Getty