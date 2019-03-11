Jose Canseco Offers Polygraph to Prove Alex Rodriguez Cheating Allegations After Jennifer Lopez Engagement

Jose Canseco has offered to take a polygraph test to prove his claims alleging Alex Rodriguez cheated on Jennifer Lopez amid their engagement.

The former MLB star took to Twitter on Sunday evening to air his grievances, and then returning on Monday to issue the ultimatum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate,” Canseco wrote.

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Previously, Canseco tweeted out that he had information regarding Rodriguez having an affair with Canseco’s ex-wife Jessica.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” he claimed.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

“I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he also said, then adding, “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s— stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”

Canseco also offered to settle his score with Rodriguez in a boxing ring/Octagon, saying, “Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.”

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Notably, this is actually not the first time Rodriguez has been alleged to have cheated on Lopez, as in February 2018, sources claimed to InTouch Weekly that the singer was considering leaving him after allegedly learning about him cheating. According to the claims, Lopez reportedly discovered that Rodriguez was texting with model Lauren Hunter, even after he had already begun dating the World of Dance judge.

“Someone went to Jennifer with new details that Alex was still texting with Lauren, and that’s what made Jennifer lose it,” a source close to the situation previously told InTouch. “Of course, he said it wasn’t physical, and maybe it wasn’t, but in Jennifer’s book, that’s still cheating. They were head-over-heels in love and planning to get engaged. Now Alex’s actions have jeopardized everything.”

At this time, neither Lopez nor Rodriguez appear to have commented on Canseco’s claims.