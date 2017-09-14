‘Mission Impossible III’ Star’s Wife Shares Video of Moment She Learned She Suffered a Miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara Lane revealed on Instagram this week that she had suffered a miscarriage, posting a heartbreaking video of her doctor delivering the news.

“So, unfortunately, the fetus has no heartbeat today,” Lane’s doctor, Dr. Stu, told her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the same post, Lane shared a photo of a tree in front of her home, revealing that the fetus, who was to be named Willow, had been planted there.

“I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway,” Lane wrote in the caption. “It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does.”

She also thanked those who had reached out to offer their support during the difficult loss.

“Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone,” she wrote.

Lane initially shared the news of her miscarriage in a post on Sept. 9.

“9/7/17 Forever Young,” she wrote. “With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven.”

“Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here…when life throws us curve balls such as these,” she continued. “Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress…sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

Lane and Rhys Meyers are parents to a nine-month-old son named Wolf. Rhys Meyers has previously attended rehab for alcohol addiction and was recently photographed appearing to have relapsed at an airport in Dublin, E! News reports.

In her sonogram post, Lane shared that while she would normally refrain from sharing such personal news, she was “happy to defend” her husband.

“Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband’s defense,” she wrote. “I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thelionandthelambchop

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!