Jon Gosselin Allegedly Never Owed Child Support to Ex Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin's ex-husband Jon Gosselin is alleged to have never owed her child support. A lawyer for Kate, 47, previously claimed that Jon, 45, "clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest," but a source close to Jon disagreed. "This is a complete fabrication," an insider told Us Weekly.

In addition to their twin daughters, Mady and Cara, both 21, the former couple have eight children: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah, and Aaden, all of whom are 18 years old. After a decade of marriage, Kate filed for divorce in June 2009, claiming full custody of the kids. Collin and Hannah moved in with their father in 2018.

"Jon owes no money to Kate for child support," the source said, indicating that Kate was ordered "to pay Jon child support for the final year of Hannah and Collin's high school." The insider alleged, "There is proof in legal documents from June 2018 that show the Superior Court of PA quashed Kate's appeal for Jon to pay her $132K. They quashed the whole thing so he never owed her any money."

Earlier this month, Jon slammed Kate, alleging that she's been living off her children's money. "It's disgusting and it's morally wrong," he claimed in an interview with The Sun. "Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can't just live off your kids' money."

The DJ referred to the 2019 custody battle he had with Kate, during which she confessed to taking money from her children's trust fund. The Sun obtained documents pertaining to Kate's court battle, revealing that she withdrew $50,000 twice to "survive" and pay for daily living expenses.

"It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children's money when she's actually been stealing from them — she's a hypocrite," Jon told the outlet. "There's been no remorse from her at all. Now they're 18 [and] she thinks she can get away scot-free."

Regarding Kate's financial claims, her lawyer Richard J. Puleo told Us, "Kate's integrity is impeccable. I can't say the same for Jon Gosselin." The first source for the outlet, however, has reaffirmed Jon's allegations. "Kate stole large sums of money from her kids and Jon revealed the details in hopes that Kate would have even the slightest conscience and return the money to the kids," the source said, adding it was "no surprise Kate never" repaid her debt. "Jon has only ever tried to ensure his kids have a normal childhood and at the very least get the money they earned for remaining on TV for their mother Kate."