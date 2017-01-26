John Stamos’ Girlfriend Opens up About Their Relationship in Rare Interview

(Photo: GREG DOHERTY/GETTY)

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are #relationshipgoals!

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stamos supports his leading lady to the fullest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” she revealed. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

The two, who recently shared the screen together, joined forces for the new short film Ingenueish, which Stamos directed and McHugh had a starring role.

“It’s actually about being an actor in L.A. It’s basically kind of a roast of myself, the whole thing,” she explained.

McHugh laughed about finally sharing the screen together in Hollywood saying, “They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together. I’m very happy to say we survived the filming process and we’re in editing now. We’re both still alive so it’s great!”

While the couple has made their acting debut together, it doesn’t mean they will begin to give insights about their personal lives as well.

“We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy,” she explained. “We don’t want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We’re very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time.”

Stamos revealed he was off the market while visiting The View last March saying, “This girl I’m dating she loves this song, ‘Disney Girls,’ ” the actor admitted. “So I put on FaceTime. I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!’ “

Previously, the Fuller House actor was married to Rebecca Romijin in 1998 until 2005.

Related:

John Stamos Shares Throwback Prom Photo — You’ve Gotta See This!

John Stamos Shares a ‘Full House’ Throwback Video With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Fan Favorite From Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Reacts to John Stamos Tweeting About Her Character