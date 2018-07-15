John Mayer Trolls Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in New Hot Tub Photo

John Mayer just had to comment on Justin Bieber‘s latest hot tub photo with new fiancee Hailey Baldwin.

The singer pointed out an awkward detail about the steamy makeout shot: That the photographer was likely sitting beside them in the hot tub when the snap was taken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub,” Mayer wrote on the comments section, as caught by Comments by Celebs, of the PDA-heavy photo Bieber posted of himself and Baldwin on Friday. “That’s gotta feel super third wheel.”

“I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business,” the “New Light” singer added in the comment.

Although Bieber didn’t share exactly who took the kissing photo, PEOPLE reports, the image could have been captured on their trip to the Bahamas, where the couple got engaged last week.

Bieber reportedly proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on Saturday night. After multiple witnesses told their stories, Bieber shared the news with his followers in a long love note to Baldwin posted on Instagram. He explained that he “was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast.”

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber declared. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

Baldwin, 21, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, celebrated the news on Twitter:

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” she wrote.

Bieber continued, offering a hint that the couple might be hoping to have children together, stating his promise “to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” Bieber went on. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

The love note was attached to two photos of Bieber and Baldwin, apparently candid and taken in black and white. The engagement comes just a few weeks after they began seeing each other again, though they dated once before from 2015 to 2016.

2018 must be the year of whirlwind romances.