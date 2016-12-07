John Krasinski Shares the Moment He Knew Emily Blunt Was the One

(Photo: Twitter / @MansionGlobal)

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are serious couple goals, and Krasinski continued their reign as one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood during a phone interview with Entertainment Tonight, when the actor revealed how he knew Blunt was the woman he wanted to marry.

“I mean, I don’t know who meets Emily Blunt and doesn’t hope that you get to become her husband,” Krasinski joked, saying that he “100 percent” had a moment where he felt Blunt was the one for him. “So, that was pretty immediate for me.”

“Marriage has always been an incredibly sacred thing that you’re hoping gets to come your way and something where you get to share happiness with someone else, so I’ve always respected the idea of marriage and wanted to get married,” he continued. “I will say it’s tough. It’s a big commitment and it’s hard to look at these different people through that lens, because it’s an intense lens to put anybody under. But Emily, through any lens, is someone that you just pinch yourself that you even get to be around her, let alone married to her.”

Krasinski added that he would love to direct Blunt in a film, but that they want to make sure it’s the right project.

“That would be great,” he said. “We’ve always wanted to work together, but it’s just about finding the right story and also finding a story that’s unique and specific enough that the story itself will be a better story than just the idea of us working together. And that’s somewhat difficult to find, if that makes any sense. We want the narrative to be the movie itself, not overwhelmingly just that we’re married and we worked together.”

Krasinski also spoke about his new film, The Hollars, which he stars in and directed, revealing that becoming a dad changed the way he approached the movie.

“It’s funny, when I signed on as an actor about seven years ago, I had a complete and total different idea of what this script was and what the movie was; I connected as a member of a family,” he explained. “To be the head of a family is a completely and totally different thing. My daughter was four-and-a-half months old when we went to go shoot this movie and to say that my understanding of the movie changed from seven years ago to the day that we started shooting would be the biggest understatement of the year.”