John Cena Posts Cryptic Quote Prior to Nikki Bella Split

John Cena hinted at the end of his relationship with Nikki Bella before the tragic split was ever announced.

While Bella confirmed for fans Sunday evening that the two had called off their engagement after six years together, Cena had posted a cryptic Walt Whitman quote earlier in the day that made the story quite clear in retrospect.

“We were together. I forget the rest,” Cena posted on Instagram without a caption.

Bella made things clearer later in the day with a statement posted on social media.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

The couple had been together for six years, and got engaged in front of millions of fans at WrestleMania 33 2017 after years of Cena dragging his feet about marriage.

But since then, there have been signs of trouble in paradise.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, Cena revealed that he was on “standby” as far as a date goes.

“I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that,” he said. “And now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there.”

And in a recent appearance on the TODAY Show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, he opened up about the current state of his relationship with Bella, which was hinted at in a trailer for the new season of Bella’s E! reality series, Total Bellas.

In the trailer, Bella can be heard asking, “So we really want to call this off?”

On TODAY, Cena said, “I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low.”

He continued, “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

When Gifford asked if the wedding was still on at the time, Cena said it was.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he said. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

Photo credit: Instagram/John Cena, DFree / Shutterstock.com