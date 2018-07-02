John Cena Cryptically Tweets About Blame Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation

The same day Nikki Bella gave an update on her relationship with John Cena, telling her YouTube subscribers the former engaged couple is “just friends” for now, Cena took to Twitter to share his vague thoughts that may or may not have to do with their relationship struggles.

Blame, to assign responsibility for a wrong. This can be a very dangerous word. We want so badly, many times, to shift blame to others due to the ease of not being accountable. When searching for who to blame, your first look should be in the mirror. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 1, 2018

The 41-year-old shared a cryptic tweet Sunday that seemed to assign some of the blame of his and Bella’s engagement and relationship drama to himself.

“Blame, to assign responsibility for a wrong. This can be a very dangerous word. We want so badly, many times, to shift blame to others due to the ease of not being accountable. When searching for who to blame, your first look should be in the mirror,” Cena wrote to his nearly 12 million followers Sunday evening.

The cryptic message comes the same day that Bella shared with her own fans that she and Cena are “just friends,” despite what it may look like on their E! Network reality show right now. The Total Bellas star took to YouTube to reveal that she and Cena haven’t totally reunited since calling off their wedding in April.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” Bella, 34, said in a six-minute long video. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

She added that Cena being away in China filming for a movie has “given us this time in life to see what we want in the future.”

“I do have hope for us,” she added.

A large reason why the couple initially hesitated to walk down the aisle was Cena’s unwillingness to have children down the road, so it’s possible Cena’s thoughts about blame have to do with that. But perhaps his message was meant for Bella, given that even after he agreed to reverse his vasectomy and have children with Bella, she still had concerns about getting married.

“This is forever, and I don’t want to be someone who has a divorce or who has kids and then gets a divorce,” Bella explained. “I want to walk down that aisle and give my vows and have this be one time.”

She said that even while she works through her concerns and figures out the relationship, Cena has been by her side. “I’m grateful that I have this amazing man who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues and helping me become an even better person, even stronger,” she said.

Fans hoping for an ultimate reunion between the couple shouldn’t give up just yet, as it appears there’s a good chance of the couple getting back together, or at least separating amicably.

“Hopefully one day we’ll get back together, and if we don’t, we both want each other to be very, very happy,” she said.