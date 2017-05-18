Joanna Krupa Has a New Man in Her Life After Her Split From Husband Romain Zago

Joanna Krupa moves on with Nico Santucci after splitting from Romain Zago https://t.co/HA15nYDJHn pic.twitter.com/3Yv67jd6GB — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 17, 2017

Joanna Krupa is moving on!

The former Real Housewives of Miami star is now dating entrepreneur Nico Santucci, 40, less than two weeks after she split from her husband of four years, Romain Zago.

The 38-year-old and Santucci enjoyed a date night and were spotted getting cozy on Tuesday, May 16, at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles. The two kept it casual with their attire with Santucci wearing black jeans and a matching T-shirt, while Krupa chose a comfortable off-the-shoulder sweater with black tight and thigh-high boots. Krupa was not wearing her wedding ring at the dinner.

“Joanna and Nico are feeling it out and like each other,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’ve been hanging out.”

A second source adds, “They’ve been inseparable and enjoying their time together, and they spent Mother’s Day together.”

Although Krupa and Zago’s split was reported on recently, the former couple has actually been separated since December.

