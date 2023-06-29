Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Michaels in 3rd Wedding Ceremony

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Michaels just tied the knot for the third time. The Biggest Loser alum, 49, and her fashion designer wife, 38, said "I do" in Venice, Italy on June 24 at the Aman hotel on the Grand Canal as part of a three-day celebration with friends and family, PEOPLE reports.

Following a chic sunset welcome dinner Friday, the weekend's main event was the Saturday night ceremony, in which Jillian and DeShanna walked down the aisle together before exchanging intimate vows in front of their 50 guests. Jillian, who reportedly got emotional reading her vows to her wife, admitted, "I didn't think I was going to cry!" The fitness trainer sported a black dress with sheer sleeves and beading from Zuhair Murad, while her bride looked stunning in a boat neck mermaid gown from the same designer featuring asymmetrical handmade beadwork with a faille overskirt and bow detailing – all of which took over a year to create.

"She's beautiful, she's funny and she's so creative, Jillian told PEOPLE of her wife, whom she met on the members-only dating app Raya. "But all that shiny stuff in the beginning doesn't last. So what makes you say to yourself, 'I want to walk alongside this human for the rest of my life.' And I take that really seriously. I'm 49. I've never married anyone. I just didn't believe that there was a human I could do that with until DeShanna." She continued, "What made me believe it, and her more than anything, is truly what we've been through and the quality of her character, her strength, her empathy and her intelligence." DeShanna likewise gushed, "She really is my best friend and my rock. She has this insatiable desire to learn and that's really been such an amazing thing for me and for us as a couple just to grow together."

The couple, who got engaged in November 2021, has already exchanged vows two times previously – first on July 11, 2022 at a Miami courthouse in front of a small group of family and friends, including Jillian's two children Lukensia, 13, and Phoenix, 10. Later that year, the two traveled to Namibia for an intimate ceremony in which they declared their love for one another again.