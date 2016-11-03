Jessie James Decker Has Babies on the Brain

Let’s make more of these @edeck87 😍 A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Nov 3, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

Does Jessie James Decker want another baby? The thought was certainly on her mind on Thursday.

The singer shared a picture of her youngest son Eric on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s make more of these @edeck87.”

Jessie welcomed her son with her NFL star hubby, Eric Decker, a little over a year ago and gave birth to her daughter Vivianne in 2015, E! News reports.

Over the summer, the couple sat down with E! News and they didn’t seem to have plans to expand their clan anytime soon.

“I’m not planning on it, but he could do what he wants and get me knocked up again so we’ll see what happens,” Jessie James joked. “We’re going to take it easy for a little bit, but you never know. Something could happen.”

Eric added, “We got our girl, we got our boy and we kind of completed the family right now. We’re going to slow down and enjoy.”