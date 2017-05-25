Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Eric Johnson in Sweet Post

7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later #may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Seven years later and still full of love! Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson celebrated their anniversary Wednesday and Simpson couldn’t let the day slip by without sharing an incredibly sweet message to her man alongside a candid snap of the whole family.

“7 years, 2 kids, and a whole lotta love later,” Simpson captioned the black and white photo with their kids Maxwell Drew, 5, and Ace Knute, 3.

Though there’s a whole lot of love in the family and the pair couldn’t be happier, Simpson said she’s done with having kids.

After pregnancy rumors circulated recently, Simpson was quick to clear them up, saying, “We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told the talk show host. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.”

There’s definitely no denying that Maxwell and Ace are too cute for words, so we definitely understand where the fashion designer is coming from.

Even if the future doesn’t hold any more mini-mes for the adorable couple, we can’t wait to see what the next seven years and beyond bring Simpson and Johnson! Congratulations to the happy couple!

