Jessica Biel Reportedly ‘Still Bothered’ by Justin Timberlake’s PDA Scandal With Alisha Wainwright

One month after Justin Timberlake was caught getting a little too cozy with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, one source is revealing that Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is still “bothered” by the incident that shocked fans across the board. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer took to social media following that night in New Orleans to not only clarify that nothing happened between the actor and actress, but to apologize publicly to his wife.

“Jessica gets bothered when Justin seems like he’s on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did,” the source added. “He knows he messed up and has been on his best behavior.”

Following what happened, Timberlake took to Instagram to acknowledge publicly what happened, but another source is saying that Biel was behind the post “because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability.”

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote in the post. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

He continued with, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Although it’s been said that Timberlake has been on his best behavior, sources are still saying that Biel isn’t thrilled with him but is working through things together.

“Justin and Jessica are focused on mending any issues in their relationship right now, but Jessica is still in a place where she’s very hurt and upset with Justin,” the source explained. “She hasn’t fully forgiven him and isn’t letting him off easy.”

The couple who have been married for seven years and share son Silas together, did get to spend some much-needed time together throughout the holidays.

Timberlake was seen out at a New Orleans bar with Wainwright and several other members of the cast and crew from the film, where photos and videos were taken that showed the co-stars holding hands, and at some point, Wainwright’s hand was on his thigh.