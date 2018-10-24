‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Black Eye, Appears to Blame Jennifer Harley

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back in conflict with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, judging by the selfie with a black eye he posted on his Wednesday.

Magro took a grisly close-up selfie, showing black and blue bruises on his all around his eye. He wrote a brief explanation over the picture, implying that Harley was the one who had hit him. He also seemed to suggest that he and Harley were calling it quits once again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to Protect.”

Magro tagged an Instagram user at the bottom, @JenXKidddddddddddd, but the account does not exist. Still, most assumed that he was referring to his girlfriend, who he has famously come to blows with on several other occasions.

Magro’s post came as a shock on his Instagram Story, which was already filled with adorable photos and videos of his baby daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. He seemed to have been alone with Ariana, who was bouncing in a walker.

Magro and Harley have a contentious history that has reached the point of violence a number of times. Harley was arrested and booked for domestic battery back in July when she allegedly hit Magro in the face while driving. She pulled over to allow him to get out of the car, but before he could disentangle from the seat belt she drove away, dragging the reality star behind the car for a while. Magro ultimately chose not to press charges for the incident, but it seemed like the new parents’ relationship was already over.

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured the Magros first reunion with the cast since his fight with Harley. There, he revealed that they were attending therapy together, in the hopes of reaching a point where they could safely co-parent their daughter together.

“Last time we talked to Ron, he got run over by Jen in a car and he was in the hospital,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He didn’t come to Seaside. All of us are concerned about Ron, we don’t know what’s going on with him. But he’s our family, he’s our brother, and we just want to make sure he’s okay.”

When Magro finally arrived, he played off the arrest as “an accident.”

“I needed to be around everybody,” he said. “I miss you guys.”

Of course, the show’s timeline is a bit behind Magro and the rest of the cast’s real lives, so there is no telling where he and Harley stand these days.



Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.