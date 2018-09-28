‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww’s Husband Shared Cryptic Message After Divorce Filing

After news broke Thursday that Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her husband of almost three years, Roger Mathews, were calling off their marriage, one cryptic post on his Instagram timeline started to make a lot more sense.

The Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband on Sept. 12, as first reported by New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

Two days after, Mathews posted a long message on his Instagram account about “finding yourself.”

“Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves,” he wrote. “Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about. Takes a lot of vulnerability and being able to accept shortcomings and that you were wrong even if your heart was in the right place. I still like me, just need to be a better me cause it ain’t just about me.”

He continued, “Time. It’s the one thing we can’t get back. I’ve squandered some. Crawling into a hole or feeling bad for yourself never fixed s —. Stop being a p —y you p —y. (Yes this was vague and confusing, it was meant to be. Cause there’s only a few people I owe anything to and you probably aren’t them),” before signing off, “an idiot from NJ.”

He captioned the vague message, “Brief little moment in time from one of 7.6 Billion humans having brief little moments right now.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together, much of which was shown on the MTV series. They share two children together — son Greyson, 2, and daughter Meilani, 4.

Farley’s Instagram doesn’t show much out of the ordinary, but she has admitted to some darker days.

In May, she captioned a number of family photos: “To be your mom is a privilege and an honor. Some days I think I’m doing it all wrong and failing … other days I think I’m superhuman and kicking a— at parenting … but through it all, one thing never changes … You are my world, my heart and the reason it beats. Everything I choose to do in life is for you. I try to better myself everyday for you two.”

She continued, “In the end when nothing else matters, I just want to look back and know I gave you guys unconditional love, endless happy memories, sense of security and personality traits that will allow you to grow and prosper as 2 beautiful humans inside and out … to always choose kindness over hate … stand up for what’s right and always keep it [100], like mommy and daddy. #happymothersday.”

Photo credit: Instagram/JWoww