Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Split After Two Years Together

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have officially ended their relationship after two years together, Us Weekly reports. A source told the outlet that Meeks and the Topshop heiress “split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking.” The source also said that Green is selling their London home.

The couple has been rumored to be on the rocks as of late after the Daily Mail published photos of Green kissing a mystery man on a yacht in the Mediterranean on Saturday. Meeks, who is better known as his “Hot Felon” claim to fame from his viral 2014 mugshot, was reportedly “surprised” by the photos.

Meeks, 35, wished Green a bon voyage on her Italian vacation on Friday via Instagram. “Have fun,” he commented with a heart emoji on an Instagram photo with model Joan Smalls and English TV personality Vas J Morgan.

Green and Meeks first got together in June 2017 when he was still legally married to his now ex-wife Melissa Meeks, with whom he shares two kids. Meeks and Melissa finalized their divorce in 2018.

After Green and Meeks continued to make headlines for their PDA-packed vacations together, they announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2017, welcoming son Jayden in May 2018.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” Green wrote alongside photos of their son in June 2018. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

Although Meeks teased an engagement last fall, the two were plagued with breakup rumors a few months later. Meeks shut down the split speculation in May 2019, writing on Instagram that he and Green were “still very much in love.”

“Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE…[Chloe Green] You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER…… HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote on Green’s birthday.

In June, Meeks raised a few eyebrows when he reportedly skipped Jayden’s birthday celebration, which Green was celebrating in Monaco with friends while Meeks was in Los Angeles.

What’s more is that Meeks attended a movie premiere with model Andreea Sasu at the Cannes film festival, with their arms interlocked at the event. Green did not attend Cannes.

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty