Jennifer Lopez Shares Loving Photo With Alex Rodriguez on Beach Day With Kids

Continuing their run as one of the hottest celebrity couples around, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent July 4th together on the beach, with Lopez sharing a snap of the day on social media.

The loving photo sees the World of Dance host wearing a hot pink bathing suit and a straw hat as she leaned against Rodriguez, who was lying on the sand.

“It’s the little moments that matter the most…,” Lopez wrote along with a heart emoji.

The Shades of Blue star also shared a sunkissed selfie, reminding her followers to enjoy the day.

“HAPPY FOURTH EVERYONE!” she wrote. “Enjoy the sun, fun, and family.”

Rodriguez used his own Instagram account to share a video of himself and Lopez driving with family in the backseat, with the group singing along to various songs as Lopez filmed them in the top-down car.

Lopez later posted a video of herself celebrating the holiday with sparklers, dancing as she waved them in the air after the sun had set.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating for over a year, and the couple opened up about their relationship in a December 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, with Rodriguez describing them as “twins.”

“We are very much twins,” he said. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez added. “In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”

