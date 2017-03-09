Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Dating Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has a new man!

The “On the Floor” singer, 47, is reportedly dating former MLB star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, according to various outlets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rodriguez, 41, ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after almost a year of dating. The baseball player is not a newcomer to dating famous A-list stars. He previously dated Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

MORE: Watch: Jennifer Lopez Opens up About Dating Younger Men

PEOPLE reports the Shades of Blue star ended things with Drake, but according to a source the two were never in an official relationship.

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” the source said. “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous relationships. Lopez shares her twins Max and Emme, 9, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while A-Rod has two children, daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

H/T Twitter / Us Weekly

Related:

Jennifer Lopez Shares an Emotional Message on Her Twins’ Birthday

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Having Kids Late in Life