Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for ‘Force of Nature’ Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 43rd birthday on Friday, July 27, with the former MLB star earning plenty of love from friends and family on his special day, including girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

To celebrate the occasion, Lopez used Instagram to share a video of photos of the couple, including shots from their recent vacation with Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13. The video montage also sees the couple singing in the car, posing for selfies and sharing a moment during a photo shoot.

The superstar also included a heartfelt caption praising her boyfriend.

“Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half…getting to know the real you more and more…I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” she wrote. “But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be…growing everyday… reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals.”

Lopez continued, “YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro.”

Rodriguez later shared a video post from his birthday party, with the clip finding Lopez leading partygoers in a rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully” as the group waved glow sticks in the air.

“Now this is a party! Thanks @jlo for leading the serenade,” Rodriguez wrote. “Can you guys name the song everyone is singing? I’m an ’80s rock guy at heart.”

The celebration came just days after Lopez’s own birthday, with the World of Dance judge turning 49.

Lopez marked the occasion with an intimate party, letting fans in on the bash with a series of photos on Instagram including shots with her kids and Rodriguez and images of the star indulging in some cake.

“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night,” she wrote. “It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends… the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing…”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill