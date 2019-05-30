Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Wedding Details Revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have never shied away from flashy displays of affection, but the engaged couple is thinking more intimately when it comes to their impending nuptials.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE Wednesday that they likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead decide to go for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, are sure to have special roles in the ceremony, but the insider explained that Rodriguez and Lopez have yet to set an official date after getting engaged in March 2019.

“They are talking about the wedding, but nothing is finalized,” they said, adding that for right now, the World of Dance judge is concentrating on her upcoming It’s My Party tour. But she won’t be alone on her tour.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” said the source. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”

In April, Lopez had a similar reaction when asked about wedding planning on WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina In the Morning.

“We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she explained “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”

She added of her plans for the tour, “The kids will probably be with me the whole time. Alex has Sunday Night Baseball, so he’ll be in and out. He said, ‘I’m definitely at opening night, I’m definitely at closing night.’ In between we’ll figure it out.’”

Photo credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images